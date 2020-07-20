To the editor:
While I thank Mr. Coulbourn for his service to his country and to his Community, Mr. Coulbourn seems to have absorbed the political rhetoric fostered by the Democrats and media since President Trump’s election four years ago (“Trump’s approach to nuclear deals puts U.S. at risk,” July 9).
Yes, President Trump cancelled our involvement in the Iran nuclear deal and a number of other agreements made by his predecessors. He has tried to make them better. President Trump has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran and just yesterday signed a new NAFTA with Canada and Mexico. Mexico’s president even came to Washington to celebrate.
Yes, President Trump eliminated many regulations and moved others back to the state’s jurisdiction. Some regulations were just cumbersome, designed to impede competition. Our president not only cut regulations standing in the way of proper pandemic health care, he turned to private industry for help with needed supplies -- e.g. Ford Motor Company retooled to manufacture ventilators, enough for everybody who needs one. Other regulations were transferred to state control, particularly those of an environmental nature where locals have been decrying federal regulations for years.
Yes, President Trump has maintained a respectful relationship with Russian President Putin but has seriously weakened Russia’s economy through sanctions while increasing our volume of oil and gas to be independent ourselves and competitive on the world market. We do continue to hit President Putin through substantial support for the Ukraine. For two long years Democrats tried to tie President Trump to the Russians alleging first some collusion in the elections and now disinterest in bounties on our soldiers. The Independent Mueller Investigation found no such collusion and got its members embroiled in serious misconduct sullying FBI and CIA agency images trying to create one. This latest nonsense with the bounties was leaked for political purposes not even rising in enough credibility to mention it to the president.
Mr. Coulbourn need not fear. Trump uses sanctions not nukes.
Ellen Canavan
Rockport