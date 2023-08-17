To the editor:
I don't see how former President Donald Trump can continue to campaign for the Republican nomination for president without violating the conditions of his release as ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya. She forbade him to influence or threaten a potential juror. Same goes for a witness. The news report relayed by someone in the courtroom was that he solemnly agreed to a list of provisions to gain his freedom. Yet in nearly the next breath the public statement from Mr. Trump delivered from a tarmac was a defensive rant comprised of insulting statements directed primarily at Judge Upadhyaya and a lot more too of his pernicious — and for his base mesmerizing — rhetoric punctuated with his departing shot of "We can't let this happen in America. Thank you very much." Indeed.
In my view every time Mr. Trump has an opportunity to speak publicly, he diminishes the possibility of there being a juror out there who’s residing within the venue's catchment area. In sum: The longer Donald Trump is on the loose, the greater chance there is for grounds for a delay or a mistrial.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, speaking I believe on our behalf, wants a trial concluded and a verdict recorded before the election. To achieve that end I propose that Mr. Trump be confined to house arrest and be denied any and all access to outgoing messaging until a jury for the Jan. 6 indictment is impaneled.
Fred Cowan
Gloucester