To the editor:
In her letter to the Gloucester Daily Times of July 12, on the topic of the dangers of COVID-19, Dianne Palmer Eason wrote, “Those who are at risk, and fear for their own safety, need to take the initiative and either get the shot, mask up, or isolate themselves!”
In a rational world, where people made choices based on science, this would be excellent advice. In such a world, if for some reason a person didn’t want the COVID-19 vaccine, they would take effective steps to safeguard themselves and others.
Regrettably, we do not live in a rational world. To be more precise, many of our fellow citizens have abandoned logical thinking for blind obedience to what has become a cult.
These people — tens of millions of them —have embraced a multifaceted belief system that can be characterized by the umbrella term “the Big Lie.” The core of the Big Lie is that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and should be president today. A Reuters poll in May 2021 found that 53% of Republicans believe Trump is the “true president” and that President Joe Biden is a usurper.
The Big Lie is being pushed not only by Trump himself but by his allies in the Republican Party and the anarchist media, chiefly Fox News. The Big Lie is not just one lie; like a demonic octopus, it has multiple tentacles. One of the tentacles is the assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is overblown and represents an effort by the “socialist” government to control freedom-loving citizens. One has only to watch the various Fox programs, from “Fox and Friends” in the morning to “Tucker Carlson” at night, to appreciate the extent to which the Fox hosts attack Dr. Anthony Fauci as a super-villain while celebrating anti-vaxxers. Carlson and others, and the guests on their programs, have asserted that the vaccines could be dangerous, people are justified in refusing them, and public authorities have used deception in their attempts to deliver them. Carlson has said that President Biden’s plan of community outreach is an attempt to “force people to take medicine they don’t want or need.” He called the initiative “the greatest scandal in my lifetime, by far.”
Meanwhile, deaths from COVID-19 are increasing. As of July 8, the seven-day moving average of new cases rose to 13,900 per day, an 11% increase over the previous week. And who are the newest victims? Statistics say that 99% of recent COVID-19 deaths are people who were not vaccinated. Cases are rising in nearly half the states as the virulent Delta variant attacks those who are not vaccinated. Not coincidentally, cases and deaths are increasing dramatically in “red” states with low rates of vaccination — chiefly Nevada, Alabama, Mississippi,and Missouri. Dr. Howard Jarvis, an emergency medicine physician in Springfield, Missouri, said that his sick patients are all unvaccinated. “If they’re sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, they are unvaccinated. That is the absolute common denominator amongst those patients.”
It’s sad that the Trump Republican cult has made life-saving vaccinations a political attack line. Because of this part of the Big Lie, millions of Americans have put themselves at risk of illness and even death.
Thomas Hauck
Gloucester