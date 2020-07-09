To the editor:
Michael Cook writes a lot of letters to the Gloucester Daily Times, and they usually make you think.
In his July 2 letter, “Paying attention to the president,” he outlined all the things President Trump has done to make America more vulnerable to nuclear war. Trump has pulled us out of nuclear treaties one after another, and at the same time he is working to expand our nuclear capability.
His pulling out of the nuclear deal with Iran, one of the first things he did upon taking office, was particularly worrisome to me.
Early in my naval career I was a young weapons officer aboard a nuclear missile submarine, in charge of 16 thermonuclear missiles aimed at the Soviet Union. I made four patrols with our missiles aimed at Russia.
Later I commanded a naval ammunition ship, loaded with nuclear weapons, sailing not far from our carriers in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, ready to replenish them if they should be ordered to use their nuclear weapons.
Over the years I read a lot about nuclear warfare and nuclear deterrence. As naval attaché in Moscow I attended meetings at our embassy between distinguished anti-war doctors from America and Russia, members of International Physicians for Prevention of Nuclear War.
A little later, as commander of a U.S. naval base near Nagasaki, Japan, I often visited the site of the second nuclear bombing that ended World War II.
All these years our presidents and congressional leaders have been working hard to erect safeguards, to prevent use of nuclear war.
And now, along comes Trump. From what we know about Trump, he’s no student of history, and probably has never visited the sites at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, nor has read about the horrors of nuclear war.
We do know that Trump shows remarkable interest in a warm relationship with Vladimir Putin. Although Trump has made no secret of his unfamiliarity with our history of nuclear warfare and arms control treaties, and has shown great disdain for any effort to work with our allies to control use and proliferation of nuclear weapons, he has obviously received quiet guidance from others in our government and perhaps from as far away as Moscow.
While his critics sputter about his absent leadership in the face of coronavirus pandemic, his child-like shattering of every environmental regulation and initiative he can find, and his obliviousness regarding reported Russian bounties paid to kill American soldiers, Trump’s actions regarding nuclear weapons are heading us toward a far more dangerous end.
Samuel W. Coulbourn
Rockport