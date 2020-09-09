To the editor:
A number of recent national polls have shown a change in those indicating their confidence in Joe Biden’s ability to handle the economy versus most previous polls, which favored Donald Trump.
It’s about time. This is not a hypothetical question. The issue Is what happens in the real world, and Trump failed the test. There are many things that can result in a deep dive in economic activity and, as demonstrated, a badly mishandled pandemic is one of them.
Mike Pence declared at the Republican National Convention: “Reelect Donald Trump and with God’s help we’ll make ‘Make America Great Again, Again.’” If you believe that, have I got a bridge for you to buy. Trump can’t claim the economy would have been fine if the pandemic hadn’t happened, it did, and he blew it with magical thinking, disinformation and lies. He has to deal with what happens in the real world, that’s the job of the president of the United States.
Let’s vote for a new one.
Ed Hand
Rockport