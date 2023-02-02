To the editor:
One night in war time a man stood at a window that looked out at the sea. He listened to the waves at Dover Beach as British and other European troops faraway fought Russia in the Ukraine during the Crimean War. He was at first moved to poetry by the sight, writing:
The sea is calm to-night,
The tide is full, the moon lies fair …
But the times were so undeniably wanting, humanly speaking, that Arnold went on to imagine the reaction of one of the earliest war veterans, Sophocles, in ancient Greece:
Sophocles long ago
Heard it on the Aegean, and it brought
Into his mind the turbid ebb and flow
Of human misery …
And then the sea stirred Arnold to feel the ebb around the world, the loss of faith, the absence of God and of a meaningful world in any divinely inspired sense. He was, at last, left with one thing. He trusted in true love. Overlooking the moonlit, surging white waves, seeing through that inspiring but illusory landscape and in spite of the wars and rumors of war, he concluded his short, classic poem:
Ah, love, let us be true
To one another! for the world, which seems
To lie before us like a land of dreams,
So various, so beautiful, so new,
Hath really neither joy, nor love, nor light,
Nor certitude, nor peace, nor help for pain;
And we are here as on a darkling plain
Swept with confused alarms of struggle and flight,
Where ignorant armies clash by night.
If there are any better poems than that, I have yet to read them.
Wayne Soini
Gloucester