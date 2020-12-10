To the editor:
President Trump during his tenure has pushed his own people and ideas into government and has set the table for a reverse movement.
His appointees have been shown to be focused and extreme in pursuit of a Trump-centric model. His tactics take different forms, from disabling civil servants, firing them and replacing them with his ideological supporters. The recent firing of a respected civil servant, Chris Krebs, who happened to be director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for the Department of Homeland Security, for not supporting his view of electoral fraud is only the most recent example of the president creating his own reality, creating disinformation and undermining the integrity of our electoral system.
That should matter to all citizens regardless of their beliefs, be they Republicans or Democrats. In fact, it doesn’t seem to matter to Republicans who have yet to recognize even the election of Joe Biden as president-elect. The work being disrupted by this firing seems to matter little when political goals are involved. The government has been turned inside out and now needs to be turned back to its previous structure.
William Jackson
Danvers