To the editor:
At this moment, Americans are four times as likely to die from the coronavirus as the average citizen of planet Earth. And some 75% of Republicans believe the presidential election was rigged. The root of both these dangerous developments is that many of us now act based on our feelings rather than facts. The fact is clear that wearing a mask reduces the transmission of the virus. The fact is clear that the election was fair. We have the findings of some 60 lawsuits, numerous audits and recounts, and the testimony of every state election official that this is so. Many of the judges and officials are Republican, and many are supporters of President Trump.
We all have a duty as citizens to be informed. Find a neutral source like network news or a reputable newspaper, and turn away from biased outlets.
Nicholas Holland
Gloucester