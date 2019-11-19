To the editor:
Last week, I witnessed a most troubling act of selfishness and personal self-importance ever exhibited by a president.
While testifying in response to a House edict to appear before their august body of investigators, Marie Yovanovitch answered every query as to her involvement in the bribery charges leveled against President Donald Trump.
Not only has our ambassador’s 30-plus years of diplomatic excellence been hijacked by Rudy Giuliani and his henchmen but our text-crazed president needed to level an “up-to-the minute” Twitter attack during her testimony. A double barrel affront, so to speak.
It was not enough for Trump to kneecap her career behind the scenes, he had to do the same in “real time,” during her testimony. During the ambassador’s testimony! Talk about low blows. But for Trump, just another day at the office.
When last I watched “Perry Mason,” the intimidating of a witness is yet another no-no. And creepy at that. In the Trump/Giuliani encyclopedia of “Dirty Tricks 2,” taking advantage of those less fortunate is one of the hallmarks.
Now, let’s critique its overall impact on our citizenship and country. Basically, we’re relying on Vatican City US, an infestation of millionaires and billionaires linked by their purse strings, to do the right thing. Do we really have faith in the men and women of the Washington body politic.
Think of it this way. Other than the Kennedys (I know, I know), how many wealthy politicians would have a solid history of helping the down and out. With quite a few, “it’s out of sight, out of mind.”
Once you have the capability to trudge through the political morass, you’re sure to find the answer must come from the ground up, not the top down. Oft times what we start as grassroots will stand the test of time.
And time can be best viewed from a distance. Or so it seems. And if a couple million people marching on Washington helps focus the lens, so be it!
Michael J. Flavin
Gloucester
