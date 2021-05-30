To the editor:
The townspeople of Rockport may not have fully understood the impact of a recent and narrowly won vote taken at Town Meeting on May 15. The case was made by a town resident that a $15,000 line item in the police budget earmarked for public events should be eliminated. That money was used to provide police details for the town’s festivals and other public events. It was suggested that these festivals are essentially commercial endeavors and this cost should not be funded by the town.
HarvestFest, Motif #1 Day and the Rockport Farmers’ Market are all sponsored by the Rockport Exchange, a small group of town volunteers, none of whom derive any retail or commercial benefits from their work on these events. The Rockport Exchange is self-funded. The only benefit that we received from the town was a police detail for our events. The benefit to the Town, its residents, local non-profits and businesses far outweighs this cost.
The mission of the Rockport Exchange is to originate and support community initiatives, programs and events in Rockport by fostering local food producers, industry and culture. This is not a commercial enterprise; it never has been. We are focused on building community in Rockport for Rockporters. We aren’t the only group doing this. Virtually all town events are hosted by volunteers. The consequence of this vote takes away a vital resource at a time that we need it the most. As a result, everyone loses.
Sharon Kishida
Rockport Exchange Board of Directors