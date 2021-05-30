Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.