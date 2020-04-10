To the editor:
The current crisis has illuminated three things: Everything is connected to everything else on this planet, health and the economy are inextricably linked, and viruses ignore borders.
Decades ago, Calvin Schwabe, professor at the School of Veterinary Medicine at UC Davis, coined the term “One Medicine,” later to become “One Health,” a global, multisectoral and transdisciplinary approach to understand the interconnections between people, animals, plants and their shared environment. One Health is a call to action to, if not prevent outbreaks, then at least know how to react swiftly based on solid scientific knowledge.
The USAID-funded PREDICT project supported universities and laboratories around the world to detect, study and understand what viruses are out there that could jump from animals to humans as population pressures encroach on habitats. PREDICT identified about 800 viruses not previously known to science. But PREDICT and other U.S. government-funded initiatives like the Stop Avian Influenza and the Preparedness and Response projects lost their funding. Many people are now paying the price for these penny-wise and pound-foolish decisions. These projects were designed to help the world be ready to implement a swift and effective global response to the next outbreak. And now it’s here and we were caught off guard.
The combination of an anti-science and America-first philosophy, a health system that favors private and curative health over public and preventive health, and employer based health insurance, has produced a deadly cocktail. The chickens have come home to roost.
Sylvia Vriesendorp
Manchester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.