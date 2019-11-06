To the editor:
Recently I had a friend visiting from Lexington, Kentucky. While here he experienced something that concerned us both, so we headed to the nearest Veterans Administration headquarters near me, which is in Gloucester. He is a vet and had his card in hand when we approached the desk. This is when we were told the VAs are not all connected and he would have to go to Bedford to get things squared away. The young lady at the desk tried three different times to try to make a connection for him because the computer would not accept his number.
To say I was upset and he was not at all happy is an understatement. It would seem to me that one would only have to hit a key on the computer and be able to connect to the VA in Lexington, Kentucky, to verify his card and save a lot of frustration. Thankfully, things calmed down and he returned home yesterday and will check with the VA there about what happened. Why should one have to experience this stuff when you are traveling and something happens that would require a trip to the VA?
Pamela Cook
Beverly
