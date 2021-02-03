To the editor:
I cannot believe how difficult it has been to line up an appointment for a vaccination against COVID-19. I am an 84-year-old Gloucester resident who had the good fortune to download the list of Massachusetts vaccination sites, try one and be accepted for an open slot on my first try -- at 5 a.m. on the first day that I became eligible, Jan. 28. The site was Peabody High School. The confirmation message said I would shortly receive a notice with the exact time of my appointment on the 28th. I breathed a sigh of relief at how easy it had been and went back to bed.
When I did not hear from anyone the next day -- or the day after that- I downloaded the list of state COVID-19 vaccination locations and found Peabody High School was no longer listed as a vaccination site. Gone with it was my early appointment against the coronavirus. Over the next two days I chased down all of the vaccination sites within 25 miles of our home in Gloucester, but to no avail. At one point, Friday afternoon, deep into my seventh hour of research, I saw two slots become available at the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers on Friday, Feb. 5 at 2:30. Instructions were to fill out a short form and then snag one of the slots. Two minutes later I had the form filled out – but the slots were gone.
Having now struck out at all area CVS and Walgreen pharmacies, and more than a dozen other sites from Chelsea to Burlington to Haverhill, I’m still looking, with rising indignation and frustration. Our governor, whom I voted for, tells us we have a very good system for signing up. You can’t prove it by me.
Mark Arnold
Gloucester