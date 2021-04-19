To the editor:
The concept of vaccination passports stems from a long-held practice practiced frequently in Europe since the late Middle Ages. The Immunity Passport was an official legal document that provided proof of assurance that a person was immune from a prevalent disease.
With COVID-19 concerns to safely restart the economy and enable millions to resume more liberal movement and freedom, the concept has re-emerged in the form of a vaccination “passport.”
There are many pitfalls with this approach. Firstly, there isn’t any centralized government entity that controls either a paper-based document or digital device that is standardized. In this environment, various entities such as airlines, businesses and even states can create their own versions. Without standardization there will likely be a proliferation of black market-generated “fakes” that will be possessed by people not vaccinated.
Most importantly is the World Health Organization has held that a vaccination passport is not adequately supported by science. In March 2021, the WHO’s director of digital health and innovation, Bernard Mariano, stated “…we don’t approve the fact that a vaccinations passport should be a condition for travel.”
This position in part is supported by scientific concerns that immunization is not a guarantee that others surrounding those immunized are safe.
The WHO’s official position as of April 2021 remains very consistent in guidance on this matter. It remains totally unclear whether vaccinated people who are asymptomatic can still be contagious and therefore spreaders of the virus.
The potential for emerging behaviors by holders of passports aligns also with those vaccinated. Increasingly, more people will abandon the only proven and effective practices we understand actually work such as mask wearing, social distancing and hand cleaning.
This is perhaps best articulated by a statement made by an immunologist at Standard University; “ A lot of people are thinking that once they get vaccinated, they’re not going to have to wear masks anymore. It’s really going to be critical for them to know if they have to keep wearing masks because they could still be contagious.”
Massachusetts law makers should be focused on making an end run to have everyone vaccinated. Pursuing a system of segregating the population by a misguided plan that is not supported by science is both flawed and dangerous.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland