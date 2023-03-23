To the editor:
On behalf of the Verga family, we wish to extend our gratitude to the entire Gloucester community and beyond for the outpouring of prayers, love and support during the brief illness and passing of our dad, Anthony J. Verga.
We would like to thank state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr for giving such a heartfelt eulogy and for sharing our family memories. We would like to recognize state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, Gloucester Police, Gloucester Fire, Gloucester Public Works, Greely Funeral Home, Adam Curcuru and Vee Chipperini from Cape Ann Veterans Services, Legion Post Commander Mark Nestor, veterans and active Army Honor Guard at the gravesite, the US Navy, Gloucester Elk Jim Dalpiaz for playing taps, Military Friends Foundation, Gloucester Rotary Club, Father Jim Achadinha and Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, Cruiseport Gloucester/Vinwood Catering, guitarist Steve Lacey, and all of the healthcare providers at Addison Gilbert Hospital ED and Beverly Hospital ICU.
We extend our appreciation to Gov, Maura Healey and the City of Gloucester for ordering the flags to be lowered to half staff. Dad would have been honored by the tribute to his life and legacy.
Thank you to everyone who helped us during this difficult time. Your cards, calls, food, flowers and visits gave us much needed comfort.
With our deepest gratitude,
Mick and Ping Verga
Jeanmarie and Glenn Chartier
Peter and Geri Verga
Anthony and Linda Verga
Matthew Verga
Steven and Almiris Verga
Mayor Greg and Kellie Verga