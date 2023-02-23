To the editor,
When Carolyn Kirk was mayor we saw Gloucester innovate “green” — two windmills, energy-efficient street lights, bike paths and level two electric vehicle charging stations. Since then “green” progress has ground to a halt.
As a result of COVID-19, more people are working from home in the downtown area and need help with the inevitable switch to electric cars. This is important because it will encourage the move by city dwellers to buy EVs, help reduce vehicle emissions, improve the quality of the air, help the USA achieve its promised climate goals, while at the same time lowering car owners’ running and maintenance costs. Coastal cities such as Gloucester will be huge beneficiaries, because going "green” will mitigate the increasing risks of coastal flooding as renters learned to their cost at Gloucester High School. The city received a huge amount of ARPA money as a result of COVID-19. It would be shortsighted, negligent even, if some of this money is not spent on installing high-speed electric chargers. Mayor Greg Verga’s plan ("State of the City," Times, Feb. 15) to spend money for a spanking new police station seems shortsighted.
Innovative cities are passing new building codes and zoning rules to “encourage” developers to install rapid-charging stations, working with companies like EVgo to add public chargers at minimal cost to taxpayers. There are so many actions an innovative mayor should take: Los Angeles is attaching Electric Vehicle charging station to street lights, while Seattle is installing curbside chargers. Denver and Hertz are building out neighborhood charging stations. San Diego is using solar power to charge its own EV fleet. Google maps shows how many public fast-charging stations there are in Gloucester — none? Tesla owners can apparently go to Gloucester Crossing but other car owners will have to put up with very slow level 2 chargers at City Hall and the YMCA; if you snag one of those it will take you 12 hours to charge your car.
The 2021 Infrastructure Act is probably one of the most consequential laws that Congress has passed in this century. Under this law, states are getting $5 billion in federal incentives to build out a national charging network, while cities can apply for a share of $2.5 billion in competitive grants. Sen. Bruce Tarr and Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrrante must secure our share of state money and Verga must secure the grant money before it’s gone. Next September, at primary time, let’s see what they have achieved.
The infrastructure law offers generous tax credits of $7,500 for new American-made vehicles and a 30% tax credit for installing chargers in your home. The feds have done their part in helping owner-occupiers. The state and the city has a duty to help renters.The politicos don’t seem to realize how fast the move from internal combustion engines (ICEs) to electric is happening. All over America, car manufactures are responding to the 2021 Infrastructure Act by building battery plants to accommodate the demand that has already hit them. In January. Tesla and Ford implemented price decreases; 2023 is the year the price of electric cars will fall to the level of ICEs. Once people realize that electric cars need little maintenance and are much cheaper to run than ICEs, there will be a stampede.
We need to elect a mayor who has vision and will commit to “green” by installing high-speed electric car chargers all over Gloucester.
Christopher A. H. Lewis,
Gloucester