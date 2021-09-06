To the editor:
The citizens of this city deserve responsible, thoughtful and transparent leadership. We need and have every right to demand a leader who treats others with the respect and dignity we all deserve. We need a leader who is willing to listen to other voices and who will take the time to consider the value of those differing points of view. We need a leader who is fiscally responsible and one who will put the needs of the city and ALL of its citizens at the forefront of every policy decision.
Dignity and respect. They matter. I will be voting for Greg Verga for mayor in the Tuesday, Sept. 14 preliminary election.
Janet Mackay-Smith
Gloucester