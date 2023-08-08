To the editor:
You can find Barnett Kenna’s modest gravestone at Cherry Hill Cemetery at the end of Marsh Street. There the old veteran lies at rest. His story deserves to be told each August, for he was in a great battle at a time that the future of the United States wavered.
The battle of Barnett Kenna’s life, the Battle of Mobile Bay, took place on Aug. 5, 1864. By then, the Civil War was a war of attrition. This constant grind meant that Abraham Lincoln faced demoralized voters. His concern that he might not be re-elected was honest enough. His opponent was Gen. George B. McClellan, whose motto “The Union as it was” suggested that the best thing to do was to end the war quickly on terms that continued slavery, and millions were behind that plan.
On land, Lincoln had bet everything on his new general, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who after six months in charge had only fought to a bleeding stalemate. But Lincoln still had one card up his sleeve: the Navy. Perhaps the Navy could hit the Confederacy hard.
Accordingly, in the Gulf of Mexico, it was up to Admiral David G. Farragut to take on the heavily fortified seaport of Mobile, Alabama. Just after dawn, Farragut ordered his 14 wooden ships and four ironclads forward. His wooden ships were lashed together in seven pairs, the ironclads forming an escort as the fleet ran a gantlet of three forts and four Confederate warships and a minefield of torpedoes. Farragut’s flagship, the Hartford, was second in line behind the Brooklyn and an ironclad.
On board the Brooklyn was Irish-born braveheart Barnett Kenna, on deck, actively fighting, in constant and deadly peril, withstanding the heavy fire and explosions that erupted around him during this all-important advance.
The ironclad just beside the Brooklyn hit a mine and sank. The Hartford came up to the Brooklyn’s captain, who shouted the warning that they were “running into a nest of torpedoes.”
“Damn the torpedoes!” Farragut famously shot back. “Full speed ahead!”
The fleet proceeded. By 10 a.m., the U.S. Navy had taken Mobile Bay, cutting off Confederate contact with Europe.
This news renewed patriotic confidence. In part because of the timely success of men like Barnett Kenna, the people gave Lincoln 55% of the popular vote and the Republicans won supermajorities in both the House and the Senate.
Mobile Bay’s strategic importance has been recognized not only by historians but in its time was honored by a slew of Congressional Medals of Honor. Ninety-seven enlisted sailors and Marines were awarded the Medal of Honor, more than in any other battle in Navy history. One went to Barnett Kenna, who retired after the war to more peaceful sailing in Gloucester, where he lies in repose at the top of the hill just across from Addison Gilbert Hospital.
By the way, none of his words are preserved. I cannot quote from anything he wrote or find that any friends preserved Kenna’s conversations. But his deeds on Aug. 5, 1864, and the result of Lincoln’s Second Inaugural, live in history for all time. He made history, our history. Rest in Peace, Barnett Kenna.
Wayne Soini,
Gloucester