To the editor:
Worldwide, 1 in 3 women will have experienced sexual assault or violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. Today, 700 million women alive were child brides.
Worldwide, 1 in 4 countries have no laws against domestic violence. And 2.2 billion have no legal protection from harassment in public spaces.
Worldwide, there is a global crisis of violence against women.
But there is also a powerful global movement – One Billion Rising – that is working to shift this tide.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. in the Kyrouz Auditorium of City Hall, Gloucester will join with activists from around the world for One Billion Rising, the largest action in the history of the global movement to bring an end to violence against women and girls. The campaign, which launched on Valentine’s Day 2012, began as a call to action based on the staggering statistic that 1 in 3 women on the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime – more than a billion women and girls worldwide. Local action spurs real change – and Gloucester has a critical part to play in this mass movement. As a member of the recently formed Human Rights Commission in Gloucester, I hope you will join us as we raise our voices on Thursday as part of the One Billion Rising movement – to say that no woman – anywhere – should have to fear violence as part of her norm.
Sarah Peck
Gloucester Human Rights Commission
