To the editor:
The Gloucester 400+ Committee hosted a freeTrack and Field Day at Gloucester High School’s New Balance Stadium for children grades K through 8 on Sunday June 20, 2023. The kids had a great time running both the 100- and 50-yard dashes, throwing a soft javelin, doing the long jump, and tossing softballs.
Fifty to 60 kids started their summer vacations right by participating in the activities, and each kid received a Gloucester 400+ T-shirt.
Thank you to the many terrific volunteers who made this happen for the kids. Thanks also to our stellar Department of Public Works and Scott Amero, who couldn’t have been more helpful providing water, the public address system, and bathroom facilities. We are grateful.
Steve Vaitones, a member of the Gloucester 400+ Athletics Committee, and director of The New England Chapter of USA Track and Field, who grew up in Gloucester, supervised the events. It was a free, fun day had by all and a celebration of Gloucester’s children during this special year. Thank you.
Robert Gillis, tri-chair
Gloucester 400+ Committee