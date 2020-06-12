To the editor:
“Vote by mail” legislation passed in the Massachusetts House of Representative recently. This legislation reflects a new system that is not only necessary during this pandemic, but one that will encourage voters to participate in the election process well into the future. The current archaic, cumbersome and obsolete system with which we are now burdened needs to be discarded and modernized.
This legislation still needs to pass in the Senate and then receive Gov. Baker’s signature.
A special shout out to our state representative, Ann Margaret Ferrante, for her leadership and support of this bill.
We are hopeful that state Sen. Tarr will also support this bill in the Senate and that Gov. Baker will quickly sign it into law as changes such as this will require much planning and preparation prior to election day.
Harry and Judith Hoglander
Gloucester