To the editor:

Donald Trump epitomizes “The Peter Principle.”

Quickly explained, it was a study done in the late 1960s in which it was found that once an individual in an organization is given a promotion beyond their capabilities they fail.

Most people can perform to a certain level but given too much responsibility they cannot function.

This is most evident with Trump and his lies.

It is also true with his Cabinet appointments: John Ratcliffe, Interior; Ben Carson, Housing; Elizabeth DeVos, Education; and Sonny Perdue, Agriculture. And the list goes on and on in the ultimate failure of an administration.

Please stop the idiotic process and vote in competence.

Allan Petersen

Gloucester

