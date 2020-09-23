To the editor:
Donald Trump epitomizes “The Peter Principle.”
Quickly explained, it was a study done in the late 1960s in which it was found that once an individual in an organization is given a promotion beyond their capabilities they fail.
Most people can perform to a certain level but given too much responsibility they cannot function.
This is most evident with Trump and his lies.
It is also true with his Cabinet appointments: John Ratcliffe, Interior; Ben Carson, Housing; Elizabeth DeVos, Education; and Sonny Perdue, Agriculture. And the list goes on and on in the ultimate failure of an administration.
Please stop the idiotic process and vote in competence.
Allan Petersen
Gloucester