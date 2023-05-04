To the editor,
Denise Donnelly’s letter of May 3rd (“Democracy requires participation,” Times) noted that “When new residents step forward to run for office, it’s a sign of health for our democracy, and I applaud them,” a sentiment I entirely agree with, given how difficult it is to attract anyone to public service for many town boards and committees. These roles typically consume many hours, have no pay or benefits, require a commitment of three years at a time and often expose those who run to a constant stream of Monday morning quarter-backing (often delivered with insult) on social media or at town meetings. It’s not for the faint of heart.
Not all candidates are equally viable, however. In choosing who I vote for, I apply the same standard I have used in considering job applicants in my professional life. Optimally I would want someone who had done the job and done it well before; barring that, I would want someone with an extensive background in a related area that could bring that experience to bear on the position applied for, and if nothing else I would at least want someone enthusiastic, proactive and well-informed about the issues.
That being the case, I support the candidacy of Paul Murphy and Ross Brackett to re-election to the Rockport Board of Selectman. Having watched several of the debates, I see clear evidence of these two candidates hitting all three of the criteria above and (as pointed out in Denise’s letter) very little preparedness or engagement from their competitors to make them a compelling alternative.
Rockport is facing a number of very challenging issues in the near future — it will require flexible thinking, a willingness to engage external expertise and most importantly an orientation that faces the future rather than adjudicating the past. For all of those reasons I believe Paul Murphy and Ross Brackett deserve re-election.
Michael Kelley
Rockport