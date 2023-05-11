Cape Ann is experiencing rising sea levels, which is causing deterioration of the seawall at Long Beach. The government has agreed to pay for 75% of the repair costs, which will be $2,762,936. The remaining 25% of the cost, which amounts to just under $1 million, will be the responsibility of the town of Rockport. Failure to address this issue could lead to flooding or destruction of coastal residences and nearby regions within the next 50 to 100 years. I urge the Rockport citizens to vote for this important project at the next town meeting.
Peter Anthony Ciaramitaro
Rockport Middle School