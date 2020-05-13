The Gloucester Daily Times welcomes letters from its readers.
Letters can be sent via regular mail (Letters to the Editor, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930), email (dolson@gloucestertimes.com) or by fax at 978-282-4397. Correspondence intended for publication must be signed, and should include a home address and telephone number. The latter is for verification purposes only.
Letters should be limited to 450 words or less. They are subject to editing for length and clarity.
Questions regarding letters to the editor can be addressed to David C. Olson, editorial page editor, who can be reached by email at the address above or telephone at 978-338-2531.