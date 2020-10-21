To the editor:
As a former Gloucester resident who lived for almost 40 years across from the current Veterans Memorial School, I have had my share of inconveniences at times of student arrivals and departures. But minor inconveniences like traffic and a very modest and temporary tax hike are nothing compared to the loss to our city if we do not improve the physical conditions in which we expect our teachers to teach and our children to learn.
Nothing — nothing — is a more important responsibility for us as citizens than to help ensure that the generation that comes after us will have the same opportunities for growth and success that we had. First and foremost is ensuring they have access to a first-class, safe education.
My son and I spent many happy days at Mattos Field together, and I will be sorry to see it go, but the city’s proposal to relocate the facilities elsewhere more than makes up for the loss of the facility. As for honoring Joseph Mattos, why not incorporate his name into the school’s? It’s already called “Veterans.”
The citizens of Gloucester have a stark choice on Nov. 3. It’s a choice between a modest inconvenience and a sacred trust. Vote in favor of our children and grandchildren.
Paul McGeary
Clovis, California
Paul McGeary is the former president of the Gloucester City Council.