To the editor:
We love our children and for people that think we are against children, they are wrong!
As homeowners, and anyone who pays real estate taxes, the elderly, young homeowners, and even renters, we are facing projects in Gloucester that most of us can’t afford! They talk about $100 a year on our tax bills, but that is only for some homeowners and our assessment are rising fast! What about the houses that assessments have gone up considerably, way over $500,000? Our homeowners will be forced to sell!
This multimillion dollar school on a tight road is wrong! The School Committee, City Council and mayor did not listen to all of the people who spoke against this project. Even with the state giving us $26 million, we still can’t afford to pay $67 million for a new school! Our taxes will be going up for approximately 25 years, until the bonds are paid back! We are still paying for the West Parish School (15-plus years) and Beeman School is in the same shape as the East Gloucester Elementary. How many more years will Beeman have to wait for a new school?
We are repairing the water and next the sewer treatment plant. Can we afford our water and sewer bills to skyrocket along with our taxes?
The architect’s approved design is not a child-safe environment. The classrooms are three stories high for elementary school children. Three stories up is a long way for children to go to their classrooms! Full-length windows in classrooms and high-beamed ceiling are costly!
Have you driven to Market Basket and seen the new apartment complex? Take off less than one story and that is what is going on Webster Street. The school takes up the entire property on Webster Street from end to end.
The outside area is an accident waiting to happen, with cars entering and going around the whole building and through play areas! The bus drop off becomes another play area when buses are not there. What about the toxins dropped from the buses -- gas, oil, etc. Parents waiting in line to pick up their children doesn’t seem to work at West Parish, so how will it work at this school with 400 students and in a tighter location on a hill? In a congested neighborhood, a narrow street, and walkers that have to cross between the bus or auto entrances and walk down a staircase almost 10 feet down. What happens in bad weather?
This area has a brook and no one knows at this point how wet the area will be when they start destroying Mattos Field and the Veterans school. Will we need pilings and a retention pond, dangerous for small children. Will it be another moldy school in years to come?
We need to go back to the drawing board and take the time to rethink this project! The building committee needed to think about the two schools that are in the worst condition -- Beeman and East Gloucester first! Beeman can’t wait another 15 to 20 years.
There are several scenarios. The Beeman school has the acreage, can house all of our children and can have one cafeteria, gym and auditorium (saving lots of money). No child would have to go to swing space (St. Ann’s) during the building process, another $100,000-plus the city saves! Also saving $1 million to $2 million to move the Mattos Field ballpark!
Or, repair what we have to keep our children safe and plan a school (or neighborhood schools) that are right for the children of Gloucester! Anyone that is voting for the children is not taking into consideration the problems with the new building and the area they are placing this school!
It is our hope that the residents will vote no, not just to save our taxes from rising, but to stop a school that is too expensive, too big, and not child safe!
Richard S. Alexander
Louise and Joseph Palazzola
Glen and Sheri Asaro
Richard and Patricia Alexander
Michael and Renee DiLiberti
Pamela Steele
Joanne and Sam Gallo
Mary Ann and David Horne
Denise Foley
Leonard and Patricia Orlando
Katy Perry
Arne Hautala
Gloucester