To the editor:
Gordon Baird’s recent column articulates the questions many of us have regarding the proposed combined East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial schools.
Although no one I have spoken with wishes to deny our children a first-class education, the greater questions on many minds are the timing, the location, the transparency surrounding the plan, and the true amount of debt the city currently is committed to. Foremost in many minds is the fact that the country and state have paid out an enormous amount of money in helping many of our citizens through the current pandemic.
Earlier in the month, the Gloucester Daily Times ran an article headlined “Economic outlook Uncertain” that stated: “Economists painted a murky picture of the state’s pandemic battered economy, saying the depth of revenue shortfall will depend on relief from Washington.” How will this shortfall at the state level impact the loan promised to subsidize the construction of the school should there be no federal assistance? The federal government is equally battered by the current situation.
Perhaps this is not the time to incur more debt, but to push the pause button and wait for the next cycle of state loans. I trust voters to do the fiscally responsible thing by voting no on Question 3.
Carol Linsky
Gloucester