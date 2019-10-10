To the editor:
On Sept. 9, Rockport voters turned out in near record numbers for Fall Town Meeting, filling the Rockport High School auditorium to capacity for the first time in years.
Many were there to vote on the question of a new DPW facility for the town of Rockport. They heard the Building Study Committee, the Board of Selectmen, the Finance Committee, and the DPW Commissioners all speak with one voice about the very serious problems with the current facility and the need to address these problems once and for all with a new building, before costs rise even higher. Soon after, with little debate, those present voted overwhelmingly (by 87%!) to approve the appropriation of funds for a new DPW facility, and the room erupted in applause.
But this was just the first step! Although we approved the appropriation for the project at Town Meeting, state law requires us to hold a referendum to approve the borrowing plan. That Special Election is next Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The borrowing plan calls for an exemption from the limits of Proposition 2 ½ to allow the town to borrow the needed funds for the project, not to exceed $11,350,000, the amount approved at Town Meeting.
Please come out and vote next Tuesday, Oct. 15 to give the final needed approval for this project. It has been in the works for 20 years, and now it is time to make it a reality – for the good of our DPW employees, and for all of us as residents of the town.
Wally Hess
Chairman
Friends of the New DPW Facility
