To the editor:
The backers of a no vote on ballot Question 1 are using scare tactics to try to get your vote. They tell you if you vote yes you will be giving sensitive information to sexual predators and career criminals to obtain entrance to your car and home. They even use a scary voice to help frighten you. At no time do they tell you that Question 1 is the “Right to Repair” bill and a no vote will cause hundreds of small auto repair shops to go out of business, causing you to have to go the dealership for auto repairs. This will cost hundreds of jobs and not let you use the mechanic you know and trust.
Please vote yes on Question 1.
Vincent Libro
Gloucester