To the editor:
In his letter of July 14 (”How important is voting?”), Peter Cotch criticizes opponents of voter ID requirements with a rhetorical question: If an ID is required to buy liquor or cigarettes, isn’t voting at least as important?
The comparison of voting with purchasing controlled substances shows a worrisome carelessness with our fundamental rights. Smoking and drinking are not fundamental rights, and we limit them with age and ID requirements to prevent self-harm by children not mature enough to handle them. A single lapse could lead to life-threatening results for underage-drinkers or early addicted smokers.
But possibly depriving even a single American of their fundamental right to vote is a grave danger; while a single unqualified vote cast does not harm the voter, or affect the outcome. Indeed, even contests as close as the recent Rockport override outcome would be unaffected, unless nearly a dozen unqualified votes were cast, the equivalent of massive voter fraud for a town the size of Rockport! And as we know, neither Rockport nor Massachusetts (nor any other state in America) has shown evidence of massive voter fraud. (By contrast, evidence of young people abusing alcohol and tobacco is plentiful.)
Thus my rhetorical question: Without evidence of abuse, why add extra bureaucracy and onerous paperwork to encumber voting, a sacred right in our republic? Using alcohol and tobacco is hardly sacred. But our fundamental right to vote, that Mr. Cotch writes of burdening with ID limitations, is too important to constrain, especially without any evidence of abuse.
Dan Epstein
Gloucester