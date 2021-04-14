To the editor:
I find it interesting that Mr. Fordham, sitting comfortably in his chair in Rockport (97.1% white, https://datausa.io/profile/geo/rockport-ma/), can purport to know how the new voting regulations in Georgia will affect African-American voters there (“MLB made the wrong move”). Because “woke” or not, it’s plain that these laws are intended to disenfranchise Black and brown voters.
Mr. Fordham’s argument comes crashing down with the line, “The entire voter ID issue at its core is a non-controversy, it’s fake outrage.” Well, Republicans have cornered the market on fake outrage. Trump’s Big Lie, certainly the biggest bamboozlement in my lifetime, set the bar for fake outrage. Georgia’s Gov. Kemp is riding those dirty coattails. So now we need to reform laws to protect us against something that never happened? Sorry, I don’t follow that.
Mr. Fordham then states that the “sanctity of our voting process protects us all, no matter what our background is.” Time for a wake-up call. Voting processes are not sanctified, they are not holy. Quite the opposite. Voting rights have largely been earned through struggle, on the streets, on the back roads and in the courts, by dedicated, enormously hard-working, fair-minded people. And if you really believe his statement, then, well, you shouldn’t read this response any further. But perhaps you should speak to Black and brown voters in Georgia.
While the need for voters to present an ID for an absentee ballot in the name of voting integrity is sleazy, the most frightening part of these laws are the new powers given to the Georgia State Election Board. Not sure what those powers are? Look it up. It’s chilling in a Trumpian way.
In the meantime Mr. Fordham, The more important question is not whether one is woke or not, but if one is asleep.
Ben Wildrick
Gloucester