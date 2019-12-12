To the editor:
The day after Rite Aid died in Rockport, two startling red-and-white warning signs appeared outside on the walls at the former pharmacy’s entrance. “VIDEO RECORDING IN PROGRESS.” I walked inside to collect a prescription but when I approached the counter, I was startled to see a distorted mage of my face displayed on a TV monitor high overhead. On that day, I ceased doing business with the corpse that once was Rite Aid, and immediately took my business to an entirely different company.
Two weeks later, in Gloucester to buy groceries at a shopping mall, I spied more red-and-white warning signs outside the entrance of a different Walgreens. I then discovered more of these signs in a cluster high overhead in their parking lot. Double coverage, double indemnity. I decided to venture inside, but the moment I opened the door into Walgreens, there was my face again; high overhead on a video monitor for anyone to view.
I suspect that one day, this overuse of surveillance will have to be curtailed. Ordinary people want to pursue routine, daily shopping without the feeling that Big Brother is watching and keeping a record of their activities, all without their approval, or consent.
Nathaniel S. Johnson
Rockport
