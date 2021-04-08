To the editor:
I have written several letters to the Gloucester Daily Times regarding the proliferation of new housing developments on Cape Ann that are reeling out of control.
March 22 was World Water Day; this an appropriate time to bring this issue up again to the community.
For as long as I can remember, Cape Ann regularly experiences water shortages resulting in water bans, particularly pervasive in the summer months when usage exponentially increases.
I consider the circumstances in Texas earlier this year a frightening warning. We are merely one crisis away from a disaster happening here. With the number of new residences currently under construction and now being completed, it boggles the brain to think about how our water supply and infrastructure can possibly hold up.
Consider the aging water/sewer treatment plant, in a flood zone on Route 133, in need of long-awaited, overdue upgrades. I have heard absolutely nothing about plans to make necessary adjustments to accommodate the exponentially increased water needs that are about to ensue. Have you?
Thatcher Road, Gloucester Crossing, the former Cameron’s Main Street properties, Atlantic Road ... the list goes on, beyond belief. Have any in-depth studies been done to assess whether we will have enough water to supply all residents? Have the research and development plans for mandated upgrades to the water treatment plant been put into motion? If not, then when?
I have repeatedly asked, yet frustratingly have only been met with responses that can be summarized like this: “Gee, yes, that could be a problem,” “Now that you mention it...” and “Yes, I suppose we should take a hard look at that.”
In Texas, where privatized utility companies “opted out” of necessary upgrades, everyone suffered.
I am sure most of the citizens had no idea that the utility companies who were raking in the dough hand over fist had simply decided to forgo these “inconvenient” upgrades. Of course, tragically, the inevitable finally happened!
It was too late. We watched feeling helpless as our own fellow Americans, through no fault of their own, suffered through no drinkable water, no heat and no way to even flush toilets.
Around 2006-2008, when Gloucester Crossing was being proposed, a determined, committed group of us tried everything in the book to get the City Council to reconsider. We did not feel this island could handle a development of the magnitude developer Sam Park was presenting. As the 33 acres of trees were being hacked down, we begged, we literally cried, we pleaded.
When those 200 apartments go on line, in addition to all the others that are spreading like a virus, Cape Ann will not be able to handle it. This is an inevitable water supply and water treatment plant crisis just waiting to happen.
Developer Sam Park proudly touted Gloucester Crossing as the “gateway to Gloucester.”
Well, he got his wish. And his money. But will Cape Ann survive?
The time to speak out has come and gone. “They” wouldn’t listen. Apparently it takes a real crisis before people wake up.
Water is life. Without it we perish. Period.
Annette Dion
Rockport