To the editor:
I was wondering when the water ban will be in effect for 2021. With all these new monstrous projects being built by the over-the-bridge developers, they must have failed (or didn’t care) to calculate where is all the water coming from to supply these needs.
With zero consumption in years past from sites such as Fuller School, Espresso’s, Cameron’s, Ocean View Inn, etc., have we calculated for the massive new consumption needs that will come with the completion of above mentioned projects? Or should we prepare for a year-round water ban?
Chris Jedrey
Gloucester
