To the editor:
A couple of months ago I wrote in response to an article about a “building permit pause” in Gloucester, due to coronavirus. In that letter I raised concerns about the excessive amount of new housing developments on Cape Ann.
Anyone living here can agree there has been a “rogue wave” of building the past several years, hitting every available corner of this island. Though it seems already never-ending, many more are on the way.
Some of our more recent: 200 new apartments in the works at Gloucester Crossing, 30 at the former Cameron’s location on Main Street, countless houses and condos on Atlantic Road, Thatcher Road, and more.
Numerous developments from front view, appear to be just three or four. Yet looking a little further in, one can see that they multiply into rows of carbon-copy new homes. Many homeowners have sold off their backyards, side yards and driveways to build second and third houses.
In addition to the inevitable gridlock traffic that will ensue, there is another glaringly critical issue yet to be addressed. Let’s be frank. Our water supply is limited. It doesn’t take too much time of having no rain for it to easily be stretched to its limits. This has happened many times in years past.
Incidentally, due to no significant snowfall this winter and very little spring/summer rainfall, we are presently headed for another drought.
This begs the questions: Should we really be issuing new permits to build? Should we just keep living in our apparent fantasy world of water never running out on Cape Ann?
Are our elected officials currently making a plan to“truck” more water in when it becomes necessary, due to overdevelopment? Should we build a desalinization plant? These are pricey propositions, to say the least.
In America right now, we are tragically witnessing the story of where refusing-to-look-at-facts-and-data inevitably leads us. It hasn’t been pretty.
It is high time to put a moratorium on more buildings being built on Cape Ann. It is time for us to start making serious moves toward protecting our reservoirs and public water supply. Otherwise we will run dry.
When it is too late we will see. Enough is, quite simply, enough.
Annette Dion
Rockport