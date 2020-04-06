To the editor:
As a Gloucester resident who lives on the mainland side of the Blynman Bridge, I’m writing to voice alarm and dismay at the request of some Rockport residents to close the bridges into Gloucester.
Installing monitors at the bridges means those of us who must cross them to get downtown will need to stop, open our car windows to speak to a monitor, hand over some sort of documentation such as a driver’s license or letter to someone who has presumably already handled hundreds of such germy items who will then hand them back to us, thereby increasing our own potential exposure to coronavirus. For the thousands of residents of West Gloucester, Magnolia and the area around Stage Fort Park, this is more than a mere inconvenience.
Moreover, traffic around the Blynman Bridge is already an utter nightmare in season. Once bridge repairs are complete and boats are in the water again, which is soon likely, requiring every vehicle to stop at a checkpoint in those short intervals while the bridge isn’t raised will make it nearly impossible for us to get into town. As long as the city does a better job of publicizing to out-of-town visitors that hotels, shops, restaurants, bars, museums, churches, movie theaters, music venues, playgrounds and beach parking lots are currently closed, the risk from outsiders seems slight and is far outweighed by the negative prospect of marginalizing thousands of Gloucester residents within their own city.
Donna Lardiere
Gloucester
