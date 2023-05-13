To the editor,
Following the research that I have wrapped up on my eighth-grade civics project and The Open Door’s Empty Bowl fundraiser, I have realized that there is an increasing need to help our local pantries that like The Open Door help with food insecurity .
The Open Door has been supporting our communities for over 40 years and some of us in this small community have gotten assistance from The Open Door. Whether it be summer meals, school supplies, or just general food assistance. Last year, it donated 1.7 million pounds of food to help people with food insecurity.
I think that if we as a community help this fantastic organization, there will be less food insecurity and more food for those who need it.
There’s not only one way to help, there are multiple ways to help! As the reader, you can donate food or time, you can help sponsor this organization too! You could also sponsor community meals to feed someone else who needs it, which is something that it offers as a way to give.
All in all, we as a community need to donate more of ourselves to The Open Door.
Savannah Hopkins
Rockport