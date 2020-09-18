To the editor:
The Department of Defense’s minimum playground requirement for its 440-student elementary schools is 43,560 square feet. The playground for the city of Gloucester’s civilian school plan is about 12,500 square feet — just 29% of the Defense Department’s standard. A military kid has 99 square feet of play area. Each Gloucester kid would have 28 square feet. In Gloucester, it looks like “bigger is better” only pertains to new school buildings. Who knew today’s geniuses were smarter than those 20th century planners of the Veteran’s and East Gloucester schools?
Common-sense people understand kids need room to form their own play experiences. They enjoy options besides fixed equipment and rubber covered ground. Programmed play. Don’t you remember at recess being allowed to run around free? And why should kids have to cross a vehicular drive to get to into their penned outdoor play space?
The good news is, these students won’t come home with grass-stained knees or dirt under then nails. Their shoes will stay clean. They won’t be allowed to form “pick-up” soccer games. They won’t have as much fun either. It seems this project is for the adults. I’ll bet names have been chosen for the bronze dedication plaque.
Paving over the last remnant of what was once a 6-acre neighborhood playground is the “experts” best solution? They want “equity” for the kids? Huh? Has anyone polled the students about this? No, because this is a 21st century school! Can’t you tell?
Patti Amaral
Gloucester