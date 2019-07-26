To the editor:
The July letter “Questioning man-made global warming” questions not only NASA and the IPCC (the gold standard of climate science), but the National Academy of Science, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Science Foundation and every other scientific body of national or international standing. The IPCC speaks for all of them because it is composed of the world’s most respected climate scientists who volunteer their time to the IPCC. Most of them are members of the National Academies of Sciences around the world.
The craziest part of the climate crisis is that we could fix it for free and end up with more than 8 million high-wage, local, permanent green jobs and clean energy, nationally, and solar and wind energy, with storage and without subsidies, that will be “essentially free” by 2030, according to the Financial Times, by enacting the Green New Deal’s energy plan.
You can see a summary of a new 38-page version of it at vox.com May 18. Two-thirds of the cost for a rapid transition to clean energy would come from private investment and the rest of the cost would be more than paid for by a $500 billion annual increase in U.S. Gross Domestic Product due to all those green jobs and all that free energy.
But the real savings will come from preventing more than $160 trillion in climate disaster damage to the U.S. economy in the coming decades should we fail to reach net-zero emissions by 2030.
Lynn Goldfarb
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
