To the editor:
Sociology describes the "fundamental attribution error" as attributing an individual’s behavior to their innate personal characteristics, such as race or ethnicity, rather than the circumstances of their life. We have for centuries been making this error when explaining why people of color are economically, educationally, and politically disadvantaged.
If we ridicule President Trump’s persona rather than condemning his politics, we are making this same error. Trump’s reckless decision making and his abusive attacks on journalists and anyone else he dislikes are not the result of some innate, demonic personality. He is, as are we all, the product of our life experiences. Trump since birth has been treated by his family and a cadre of sycophants as a god among men. He is exactly what one would expect from anyone raised under such circumstances.
We are all from birth jostled about by life’s unpredictable winds. We readily accept this to be true of our own lives and those we love, but the trick is to recognize this to be true even of those we despise. No matter a person’s race, gender or intellectual prowess, they like us, do not plot their own paths in life. Life happens to us all and not vise versa.
Trump will pay full measure when the history of his presidency is written, but for now let’s concentrate on removing him from office in November and hope it is not too late to rebuild the democracy he is demolishing.
David Bader
Gloucester