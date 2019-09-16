To the editor:
Every time I read a letter from John Kolackovsky doubting the human effect on climate change ("Man-made global warming, a skeptical premise," Sept 13) I am astounded ... not because of its publication, because that is your right, but because of the author's refusal to understand that there is substantial scientific evidence that human activity is a large part of the cause of climate change.
Numerous scientific associations have endorsed this statement: "Observations throughout the world make it clear that climate change is occurring and rigorous scientific research demonstrates that the greenhouse gasses emitted by human activities are the primary driver."
Some of these associations are: the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Chemical Society, the American Geophysical Union, the American Medical Association, the American Meteorological Association, the American Physiological Association, the Geological Society of America, the United States National Academy of Sciences, the United States Global Change Research Program and the International Panel on Climate Change.
"......that the greenhouse gasses emitted by human activities are the primary driver!"
Of course, as I readily admit, cyclical climate change has occurred throughout the history of planet Earth. But we must also understand that human activities now contribute mightily to what we are experiencing in terms of the rising intensity of climate activities with Hurricane Dorian, just having decimated the Bahamas, the latest example.
Seven-and-a-half billion people now live on Earth and that number is projected to be 9 billion by 2050. We are doing a good job in lifting many of those people out of a life of poverty (China leading the way) and into a more middle-class existence. Those folks want to eat higher up on the food chain (more meat), which means more land needed to grow soy beans, etc., with which to feed the livestock, which means fewer trees that pump oxygen back into our air (see current fires in the Amazon, many set by local ranchers). Many of those same folks want to trade their bikes in for cars, which means higher fuel consumption and more greenhouse gas emission into the atmosphere.
People who deny that human activity is a major cause of climate change are not doing their children or grandchildren any favors because they are making this planet more dangerous for human life. The same deniers are also overlooking the economic benefits that will accompany the emerging economies of a greener world, new jobs connected to alternative energy sources like wind, solar, geothermal.
Mr. Kolackovsky may be correct in feeling that we do not know for sure how much climate change is human caused, how much is cyclical. But just like we know beyond a reasonable doubt, that smoking and cancer are often connected, we know that human activities and climate change are too.
To deny that connection is to do so at our own peril.
Warren Salinger
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.