To the editor:
Today I saw a picture on a TV news channel showing people forcing their way into a government building, some displaying guns they were carrying that ranged anywhere from small handguns to rapid-fire weapons that are usually used only by soldiers in active wars.
I tried to figure out where that picture was taken -- where in the less-developed world, of course. Venezuela? Cuba? The people didn’t look very much like Latinas or Latinos; China or Vietnam? Nope, they didn’t have an Asian look either. And only very few had skin coloring that would have indicated they were from Africa.
So I looked again, more closely, and realized with disbelief that the building looked more like a capital of one of our States.
And with that recognition my memory bank immediately came up with the words: “Liberate Michigan.” .And I wondered out loud what must people in the rest of the world think about the United States when they see that picture.
And later, the same day, I read an article written by Fintan O’Toole, a journalist for the Irish Times, written by him in Dublin, and I wondered no more. “Over more than two centuries, the United States has stirred a very wide range of feelings in the rest of the world: love and hatred, fear and hope, envy and contempt, awe and anger. But there is one emotion that has never been directed against the US until now. Pity.”
Pity.
Our country, once so admired by almost the entire world, is now pitied -- not because of the Michigan protest itself because that is our right and, in fact, one of the things that has made us great. Not because of the words, because we also have the right to speak truth to power. No -- because of the weaponized show of force intended to threaten Michigan’s governor over her decision to continue her State’s lockdown, because of the Confederate flags flown to promote the racism with which our country is still plagued, because of the words of a president whose commitment in office should be to lead us through this COVID-19 pandemic successfully but seems only to be aimed at his own re-election.
Pity. How could we have sunk so low.
Warren Salinger
Gold Canyon, Arizona