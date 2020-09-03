To the editor:
We are a better country than Trump, and we are a better people than those who remain silent witness to his overt bigotry.
Racism has permeated throughout the time of our founding to our present day; there is no hiding from that fact. Americans, however, since that time to today have fought to upend it. That fight has been long fought and the march for true justice and equality continues. From the likes of Nat Turner, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas, Sojourner Truth, John Brown, to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, John Lewis, Diane Nash, along with countless others during the civil rights movement. Today we see this movement continue with the millions of marchers in the streets demanding equality and justice within the criminal justice system and elsewhere in society.
I call on all Americans to acknowledge the injustice that exists, whether it’s overt, or the more discreet systemic racism that we have long considered normalcy. In acknowledging that fact, we can bend that arc toward a more perfect union, and as the late John Lewis said “we are one people with one family. We live in the same house, the American house, and through books, through information, we must find a way to say to people that we must lay down the burden of hate. For hate is too heavy a burden to bear.”
As a white man of privilege I am using my position in society in whatever capacity I can to deconstruct institutional racism, hate, bigotry, and discrimination. I stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, urging all to join in the fight for equality. In doing so we will form a more perfect union. But first we must realize that all lives don’t matter until Black lives matter. With that I plead with you the reader of this short essay to join in this enduring fight for justice and equality.
Dylan Benson
Gloucester