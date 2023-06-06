To the editor:
There is a pressing problem involving our oceans and the amount of haddock in the ocean. I am concerned that as I grow up there will be far less or no haddock in our oceans.
Currently, the population is decreasing in the Atlantic so something more has to be done. However there are some things that can be done in order to prevent this and keep haddock populations stable. One of the things that the government did this past week was cut the quota by 80%.
Something that could be done to raise these populations is establishing a marine sanctuary so that these populations can recover. While about 13% of the world’s land is protected, only about 2% is protected in the oceans. The closest marine sanctuary is Stellwagen Bank which is located 25 miles east of Boston and is 842 square miles of protected ocean. This sanctuary was set up by George Bush in 1992.
The two closest stocks of haddock are at Georges Bank and the Gulf of Maine. These two places where haddock are caught are where the fish is most abundant.
While the haddock population is not yet endangered it is still vulnerable and if it were to collapse like the cod did, it would be a big deal and impact the economy.
Liam Fauci,
Rockport Middle School