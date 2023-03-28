To the editor:
We were pleased to attend the talk given by Jennifer Turner of the Sargent House Museum on Saturday, March 25, at the Cape Ann Museum, about the relationship and contributions of Judith Sargent Murray and painter Emily Sargent, a descendant of the Sargent family.
We were dismayed, however, that a central part of Judith Sargent Murray’s story — that of slave ownership — was just briefly questioned and not explored. The excellent December 2022 publication “Gloucester Encounters,” however, documents the sale by Judith Sargent Murray of her two "Negro lads" to privateers.
In contrast, Gloucester’s role in slavery was precisely focused upon at the Tuesday, March 21, event called “Vessels of Slavery in Gloucester, MA: Reclamation,” also at the Cape Ann Museum.
Women of color artists IlaSahai Prouty, Sika Foyer, Susi Ryan, Christle Rawlins-Jackson and Lesyslie Rackard received access to the museum archives and identified and read aloud names of enslaved people who lived in Gloucester. The group spoke movingly about their discoveries and reactions in this important ongoing project.
These and related presentations challenge us to face our past as we celebrate Gloucester’s 400+ year history and the contributions of our diverse community.
Carol Dirga, Gloucester
Debbie Hird, Gloucester
Martha Kurz, Rockport