To the editor:
I want to praise Michael Cook, whom I do not personally know, for his letter to the editor of Sept. 10, describing U.S. support in 2009 for the military coup that overthrew the democratically elected reformist President Zelaya of Honduras.
I deeply supported President Obama’s election and re-election and celebrate his many achievements despite the racist opposition against him, and find it tragic that he and Secretary Clinton did not deviate from the long history of the United States in undermining movements toward democracy in Central America.
Right-wing military regimes, death squads, corruption, drug cartels, gangs, especially in Honduras and El Salvador — the results of right-wing military dictatorships have led to the violence facing the many immigrants who plead for asylum in the United States.
I’m no expert in this history but I think it crucial that we all understand that decades-long U.S. policy decisions are linked directly to the lives of the thousands of the vulnerable people who wait at our Southern borders. Not only do they want to escape being murdered, they hope that the country most responsible for turning their countries into murderous places to live will, this time, turn its face of mercy and justice toward them.
Ellen Solomon
Gloucester
