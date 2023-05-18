To the editor:
We have a crisis in this country. People are being gunned down. Women are being denied health care and facing life-threatening situations.
The time is now to begin the work for change. It is not about who you voted for in the past or whether you are a liberal or conservative. It is about saving lives and protecting our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Imagine if your child, mother, father, sister, brother or friend was gunned down at school or in a mall. Imagine if your sister, wife, daughter or friend was denied medical care that would save her life. IMAGINE!! This is what is happening in our country.
We are all Americans. The majority of Americans want safe gun laws. They want all women to have safe health care.
So volunteer, donate, support the candidates who will vote for sensible gun laws and laws that will ensure that women’s health care decisions will be made by her and her doctor. Do this not just for Massachusetts candidates, but for candidates across the country. Look for these candidates. Do your research. Make the time. Elections matter.
All of us must decide to work to stop this madness.
Naomi Foster
Rockport