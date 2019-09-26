To the editor:
After I read the latest statistics regarding our continued appalling number of deaths and overdoses in the streets of Gloucester, I am saddened and outraged at the same time.
I am saddened by the needless loss of precious lives, most of them in their prime years, and the unbearable hurt and pain inflicted on family and friends. Our entire community is suffering with this loss.
I am outraged that we have lost 60 people since 2015! To me, this number of deaths is incomprehensible for a community of our size. If we didn’t have Narcan, the death number would be significantly higher! This loss should be unacceptable to all of us with no rationalization. It’s unacceptable.
At the same time, I do want to recognize the effort and dedication of our first responders, community support groups, churches/synagogues, schools, and families as they work to abate this national disaster. My letter is not intended to detract from the valiant effort of hundreds of people. The opioid crisis is huge and is being fought by the entire nation.
But I feel what we are doing is not enough. People are still dying in high numbers in Gloucester and drug dealing is still rampant on our streets.
I call for a fresh new approach to dealing with our crisis, possibly forming a community-wide team of concerned citizens, educators, police/fire, city leadership, clergy, etc., to tackle this crisis in a more urgent fashion with a simple goal: End the opioid deaths. This team could evaluate: What is working (should we do more of it)? What is not working (should we shift resources elsewhere)? How do we deal with factors that lead up to drug abuse? How do we resource corrective actions with urgency? How do we enable our community to be more proactive and effective in supporting drug-free streets and schools?
We need to do more!
Tom Lance
Gloucester
