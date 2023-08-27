To the editor:
Candace Waldron, in her essay, "Donald Trump and America’s Shadow (Times, Aug. 18)" paints a bleak view of our world.
On one side there are Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and the hordes that will follow them. But on the other side, as she sees it, are the same greedy, selfish, racist, prejudiced, entitled white people, plus all the rest of our population.
Yes, we are guilty of supporting and profiting from slavery for centuries. And yes, many of us are guilty of all the sins she describes.
Yet, after all these years, we are still a pretty good place to live, and to bring up our families. Some of us look with admiration upon George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, and many more. They set the pace and built the framework for our country. They and many others created and nurtured a nation that is mostly good, that has honored truth and good works.
Yes, you can find faults in any list of men and women credited with bringing America to this point in history. During my Navy career I’ve had the privilege of living in several other countries for 11 years total, including Iran and Soviet Russia, and I have found that the United States of America is basically good, and much of the rest of the world admires us, and looks to us for leadership.
We have always had stand-up men and women, people who spoke the truth and looked out for their neighbors. Yes, we’ve had some who’ve been dishonest, with all the faults Candace sees. But in most cases, a majority of us supported and defended the idea of a good nation.
When Trump came along, he was like a little rich kid, who showed that if you stick out your lower lip and have no shame, you can do all kinds of outrageous things, and all those around you will be surprised, even enraged, but will do nothing.
To counter his efforts to install himself as our King or Führer, we need all of us Americans, of all colors, religions and genders, to stand up for our democracy.
Sam Coulbourn
Rockport